A black hole's lunch: Stellar spaghetti

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A worthy premium smartphone despite some compromises
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Event livestream, what to expect, and more
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched at Rs 49,999: Know specs, features, and more
Samsung Galaxy M21 review: A worthy option among non-Chinese brands
Samsung Galaxy M51 tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
-
Astronomers call it “spaghettification,” and it’s not a pretty idea: It’s what happens when you venture too close to a black hole and fall in. Tidal forces stretch you and break you like a noodle, then your shreds circle the black hole until they collide and knock each other in.
On the upside, the energy released by your long fall and the crashing together of what used to be your atoms might produce a flash that can be seen across the universe.
In a case reported last week, it was merely an anonymous star in a faraway galaxy that met its doom. Thanks to luck and ever-increasing vigilance of the heavens, the world was watching as the star went down.
“Indeed, it was quite a feast,” said Matt Nicholl, an astrophysicist at the University of Birmingham in an email. He led a team of astronomers that described this stellar apocalypse in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
“This black hole was a messy eater,” added Kate Alexander of Northwestern University and a member of Nicholl’s team, in an email. In the end, she said, only about half the star was consumed by the black hole. The rest of its disintegrated material was blown outward into space at a breakneck speed a few percent that of light.
The excitement began on September 19, 2019, when the Zwicky Transient Facility, a telescope on Palomar Mountain in California, and other celestial surveillance networks detected a flare in the centre of a galaxy 215 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Eridanus.
©2020 The New York Times News Service
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU