A brief history of Iranians who migrated from Yazd to make Mumbai home

Hassan Hajati speaks a type of Bambaiyya that exists mainly in vintage Hindi films. “Mai paila seth hai jo apnagiraak ko bolta hai ki maalkamlekejao.” He explains that he sometimes has to convince shoppers to buy less extravagant quantities of his famous baklava so that stocks last and more people can taste the dessert “baked in an earthen wood-fired oven, in copper utensils, and fed with honey”.

His Iranian Sweets Palace, where he makes and sells this treat based on a 110-year-old recipe, opens only in March to meet the Nowruz needs of the city’s Parsis, ...