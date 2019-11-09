A documentary on the dazzling success and dizzying fall of Bikram Chaudhury

Yoga guru Bikram Choudhury did what America famously allows, inspires and invites immigrants to do — pursue the American Dream. He identified an opportunity, used his talents and hard work to meet a demand, sold his product admirably and sat back to watch the millions roll in.

The trouble is, as a new Netflix documentary directed by Oscar-winning Australian filmmaker Eva Orner points out, the dream was built over the nightmares of many. The title says it all: Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator. The film tracks his career in the United States, from the time he arrived in the early 1970s ...