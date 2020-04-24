A global disaster reminds us of the value of our village crafts economy

Who would think that a Kashmiri papier mâché artist, who has been in isolation and lockdown for many more months than all of us, would still be creative and positive? Hakim Ghulam Mohamad calls from Srinagar regularly and describes how he is engaged in making artistically decorated writing slates for schoolchildren and games like ludo, snakes and ladders, and noughts and crosses to keep people occupied indoors now and to sell at bazaars later. “Ab zamana aise badlega ki aage ke liye kuchh to naya sochna hai, na? (Times are changing so rapidly that we need to think up new ...