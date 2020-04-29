A 'loss to world of cinema, theatre', PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday to condoled the death of actor Irrfan Khan, saying he will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums.

Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre, Modi said on Twitter.

"He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan, 53, died battling colon infection at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday. Khan had been admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The news of his death was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

“My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” Sircar tweeted.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Three days earlier, Irrfan had lost his 95-year-old mother Saeeda Begum in Jaipur. He could not attend the funeral because of the lockdown in force across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





ALSO READ: Actor Irrfan Khan, 53, dies of colon infection at a Mumbai hospital

Bollywood condoles demise of ace actor Irrfan Khan

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP"

Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 29, 2020

Taapsee Pannu expressed grief over the demise of the actor on Twitter. She wrote," When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan"

Farhan Akhtar said the actor will be sorely missed. He tweeted," #IrrfanKhan was truly a one of a kind actor and the magic he brought to the screen will be sorely missed. RIP. #gonetosoon"

#IrrfanKhan was truly a one of a kind actor and the magic he brought to the screen will be sorely missed. RIP. #gonetosoon — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 29, 2020

From small screen to Hollywood: A look at actor Irrfan Khan's versatile journey

Hailing from Jaipur, the seasoned actor was born in a Muslim nawab family, to Begum Khan and Jagirdar Khan.

Flexible in acting, Khan gave life to varied characters onscreen with ease.

In 1988, the actor made his big-screen debut in the drama film 'Salaam Bombay', though his role was not meaty enough.

By the 90s, the actor made his presence in movies such as 'Ek Doctor Ki Maut' and 'Such a Long Journey,' but they went unnoticed.

It was when London-based director Asif Kapadia gave him the lead in 'The Warrior', that Irrfan took the road of uncertainty to glory.

In 2001, the adventure drama took international film festivals by storm, making a known face, world over.

After his first Bollywood breakthrough in 2005, with him being the lead in 'Rog,' the star was a frequent face in movies, either in the lead role, supporting, or the villain.

It was his performance as a villain in the 2004 released movie 'Haasil' won him the Filmfare Best Villain Award, followed by a Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award in 2007 for his role in the box-office hit 'Metro.'

He played a police inspector in the 2008 film 'Slumdog Millionaire', for which he won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Following the many credits from overseas, in 2012, the actor set the benchmark in the industry with his acting in the widely lauded adventure movie 'Life of Pie.'

After giving his fans few of his best performances in the recent critically acclaimed Bollywood movies 'The Lunchbox', 'Piku and 'Hindi Medium', in March 2018 his acting career slowed down.

He had been on a year-long break after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour for which he was undergoing treatment in London.

However, the actor always stayed connected with his followers through social media, where he also thanked everyone for the love, wishes, and prayers that were bestowed on him.

Last year, on September 14, the actor returned to Mumbai after a 'successful surgery' and wrapping up his last film 'Angrezi Medium' in London.

Three days ago, on April 25, he lost his mother, who passed away due to age-related illness at the age of 95.

Khan is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar who's also an NSD graduate and sons Babil and Ayan.