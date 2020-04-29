JUST IN
Actor Irrfan Khan, 53, dies of colon infection at a Mumbai hospital

The actor had in early 2018 revealed about his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis

BS Web Team 

Irrfan Khan
Actor Irrfan Khan stayed away from the public eye as he underwent treatment in the UK

Actor Irrfan Khan, 53, died battling colon infection at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday. Khan had been admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The news of his death was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

“My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” Sircar tweeted.

The Piku actor had lost his 95-year-old mother Saeeda Begum in Jaipur only three days earlier. He could not attend the funeral because of the lockdown in force across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In early 2018, Khan had revealed about his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis. The actor stayed away from public eye as he underwent treatment in the UK. After his return in 2019, he shot for Angrezi Medium, the sequel to his 2017 hit Hindi Medium.

However, his health condition prevented him from promoting the movie, which hit the theatres in March just before the lockdown that began on March 24.
First Published: Wed, April 29 2020. 12:19 IST

