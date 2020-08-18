A musician for the soul: Pt Jasraj is not just a name, he is an 'ehsaas'

He called me on Janmashtami from New Jersey while having breakfast. It was a video call. “‘How is Maa?” he asked. Ever since my parents have been unwell, whenever Pandit Jasraj would meet or call me, he would ask about their welfare. All his disciples across the globe feel he was closest to them.

All his friends believe he loved them the most. Just like every gopi in Brijbhoomi felt Krishna was closest to her. He didn’t have acquaintances; he had friends. Pt Jasraj is not just a name; he is an ehsaas (a feeling, a sensation). In one of my poems in Prashna ...