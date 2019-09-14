A private equity fund that's driving change in the education sector

Why should anyone want to improve unless there is a compelling reason to do so? Why, in particular, should a school improve? If its classrooms are full and fees (and hence, salaries) are being paid regularly, and there is the occasional bright kid who scores well in the board exams, why should the authorities want to strive towards better learning outcomes? Also, how can a private equity fund focused on the education sector make a meaningful impact? Can that impact reach the bottom of the barrel or is it restricted to the upper tiers? And how does one leverage the funds to drive real ...