A private museum in Delhi for sculptor Amar Nath Sehgal's rich legacy

In 1947, among the millions who made the perilous journey across the line that severed the country into two overnight was Amar Nath Sehgal, then 24. Displaced from Campbellpur (now Attock) in Pakistan, the family made its way to Shimla through the horrors of Partition — scenes that would remain stamped on young Sehgal’s mind for a lifetime.

In later years, the anguish, helplessness and pain he witnessed would find expression in his works, many of which he created in his studio-cum-home in Delhi. His home has now been turned into a private museum that has on display ...