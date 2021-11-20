A question of preference: Meet Saurabh Kirpal, senior advocate, SC

“In 2018, India’s Supreme Court said being a homosexual is not just about the sexual act you perform in the privacy of your bedroom. It is more than that.

It is about the right to equality, the right to dignity that the Constitution guarantees to every citizen of our country. And the fact that I have the freedom to choose my own partner in life, not just for sex but for my partner in life…any attempt to discriminate on the basis of whom I have chosen as my partner is a violation of the judgment in spirit, but almost certainly also in letter!” said senior Supreme ...