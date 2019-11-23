A 'soul writing' retreat in Thailand's Chiang Rai converts a cynic

Once upon a time, a card-carrying sceptic of all things spiritual was afflicted with writer’s block. So they packed their bags and set off to a faraway land — namely, to the Museflower Retreat & Spa in Chiang Rai, Thailand — in search of their mojo. Now, anyone who’s met this sceptic will testify that they wouldn’t go near anything with “soul” in its title.

But tempt the writer with a story and there’s no telling what boundaries they may end up pushing. The Soul Bliss Writing Retreat is a six-day annual event at Museflower. This ...