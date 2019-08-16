A tale of conflicted gathering: When Kashmiri Pandits, Muslims meet on Eid

For nearly two weeks, the Indian government's unprecedented lockdown of Kashmir — to the extent that there is no free circulation of even daily news from the Valley — has led to an information vacuum, to put it mildly. The central government, which imposed severe restrictions on movement and a communications blackout, claims that calm has prevailed after it decided to revoke the special status and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

The mainstream media, hampered and acquiescent, has largely toed the line. The government has grudgingly accepted reports, after initially ...