Article 370 out: What govt's move to reorganise J&K means and what's next?

Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha that Article 370 of the Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will not be applicable in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution, which provides a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government also moved a Bill proposing the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories - first, Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature like Delhi, and second Ladakh, which will not have a legislature like Chandigarh. The official notification on the matter was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Meanwhile, J&K remains on edge, with some of its leaders including ex-chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest.

First Published: Mon, August 05 2019. 15:45 IST

