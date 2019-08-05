Article 370 out: What govt's move to reorganise J&K means and what's next?

Union Home Minister on Monday announced the scrapping of of the Constitution, which provides a special status to the state of The government also moved a Bill proposing the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories - first, Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature like Delhi, and second Ladakh, which will not have a legislature like Chandigarh. The official notification on the matter was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Meanwhile, J&K remains on edge, with some of its leaders including ex-chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest.

