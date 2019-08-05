Article 370 out: What govt's move to reorganise J&K means and what's next?

-
ALSO READ
Govt scraps Article 370, proposes to split J&K into two Union Territories
Kashmir LIVE updates: After Article 370 scrapping, govt beefs up security
Article 370: Mufti says India failed Kashmir, Omar calls it total betrayal
Jammu & Kashmir special status: Decoding Article 35A and Article 370
SC to hear challenges against Article 35A: All you need to know about it
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution, which provides a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government also moved a Bill proposing the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories - first, Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature like Delhi, and second Ladakh, which will not have a legislature like Chandigarh. The official notification on the matter was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Meanwhile, J&K remains on edge, with some of its leaders including ex-chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest.
Listen to this podcast for more.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU