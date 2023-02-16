Aadhaar Mitra: Everything you need to know about UIDAI's AI-based chatbot

With the emergence of Open AI's ChatGPT, are now seen in a new light. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to has recently launched a to help people get an answer to their queries related to the card. It is called " Mitra".

The Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-based can answer queries related to enrolment number, PVC Card order status and complaint status, among other things. It is available in both English and Hindi languages.

"This is trained to respond to the resident's queries and aimed at improving the resident's experience," the FAQ section of the Chatbot reads.

What can Aadhaar Mitra answer?

According to UIDAI's website, "Aadhaar Chatbot is well trained to answer queries on Aadhaar related topics, provide information about Locate Aadhaar Center, Check Aadhaar Enrolment/ Update status, Check PVC Card Order status, File a Complaint, Check Complaint status, Locate Enrolment Center, Book An Appointment".

The user does not need to go to an Aadhaar enrollment centre to update the card anymore. It can be done through the chatbot. They can also apply for a duplicate Aadhaar if the original is lost.

It also shows videos to help the users understand its features and how to use them. It can be accessed at https:// .gov.in/en/.

How to use Aadhaar Mitra?

"Resident can simply type his query in Chatbot and get the desired answers immediately," says. Here is a step-by-step guide to using Aadhaar Mitra:

Go to www.uidai.gov.in

Click/ Tap on the "Aadhaar Mitra" box in the bottom right corner. The chatbot will open saying, "Hi, I am your Aadhaar Mitra. How May I help you!!"

Tap on "Get Started" to ask the query.

Now in the search box, enter the query and click on the Enter button. The chatbot will reply with the answer.

Also, you can click on the suggested query option available at the top.

You can also give feedback on the answers.

"After every answer given by Aadhaar Chatbot, there is a Thumbs Up/Thumbs down icon below every chat response. Also, after the end of the session, on closing the window resident can provide a star rating (on a scale of 1 to 5). Residents can give feedback which shall be duly analyzed collectively by the UIDAI concerned team from time to time," UIDAI says.