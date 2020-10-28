Aarogya Setu app made in most transparent way: Govt reply to CIC show-cause

-
ALSO READ
Aarogya Setu most downloaded healthcare app in the world, says Amitabh Kant
CIC serves notice to Govt for saying it has no info on Aarogya Setu creator
Aarogya Setu-related phishing attacks on rise, says India's cyber agency
Govt suspends website promoting e-pharmas on Aarogya Setu after HC order
Centre highlights Aarogya Setu importance, but doesn't make it mandatory
-
Served show-cause notices by the Central Information Commission (CIC) on Wednesday over ‘evasive answers’ to RTI applications about who created the Aarogya Setu app, the Central government responded saying the app was launched in the most transparent manner. The app was brought out in a record time of 21 days under public-private partnership to bring the people of the country together in the fight against Covid-19.
“The Aarogya Setu App was developed in a record time of around 21 days, to respond to the exigencies of the Pandemic with Lockdown restrictions only for the objective of building a Made in India Contact Tracing App with the best of Indian minds from Industry, Academia and Government, working round the clock to build a robust, scalable and secure App,” said the government.
The clarification came after notices were issued to the Central Public Information Officers (CPIO) of the Ministry of Electronics, National Informatics Centre and the NeGD. The CIC asked the CPIOs why it shouldn’t impose penalties on them — under the RTI Act — for ‘obstruction of information’. The RTI application relates to information sought regarding the creation of Aarogya Setu app. According to the RTI body, the NIC and the IT ministry have both denied knowledge about who created the app.
ALSO READ: CIC serves notice to Govt for saying it has no info on Aarogya Setu creator
The government said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is taking necessary steps to comply with the orders of the CIC.
“The App has been downloaded by more than 16.23 crore users and has greatly augmented the efforts of front line health workers in the fight against Covid-19. It has helped identify Bluetooth contacts of Covid positive users and issued alerts for helping people to stay safe,” stated the response by the government.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU