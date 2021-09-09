ABBA and the others: A season of returns & longing for a safer time

Many would dismiss it as karaoke music. But in India, as elsewhere, breathless exultation followed Swe­dish music group ABBA’s announ­cement earlier this week that they would release their first new album in four decades later this year and would stage a series of virtual concerts using digital visions of themselves in London next year.

On Twitter, the ones to say “the most overrated band of all time” could barely be heard over the exuberance. ABBA was formed in the 1970s and found dizzying success in Europe, especially the UK. The album “Voyage” ...