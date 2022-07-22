About 52 mn trained under digital literacy scheme: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

-
ALSO READ
Explained: What is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and how to avail subsidy?
Big Tech games system many times: Chandrasekhar after Uber Files report
PMJJBY subscription increases to 128 mn, PMSBY at 284 mn in 7 years
Centre hikes premium for flagship insurance schemes as claims rise
Next unicorn will be firm working on semiconductors: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
-
Around 52.4 million candidates have been trained under the rural digital literacy programme, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA), since the inception of the scheme.
The PMGDISHA scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet in February 2017, to improve digital literacy in rural India. It has been set a target to cover 60 million rural households (one person per household) across the country.
So far, around 61.5 million candidates across the country have registered for the programme, of which 38.9 million have been certified. The targets are likely to be achieved within the approved duration of the scheme i.e. up to March 31, 2023, Minister of State for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
The government has been conducting the training at the Common Service Centres (CSCs) or Training Centres with 3-5 computers and a minimum of one teaching faculty. It had approved over 413,000 training centres at a total budget outlay of Rs 2,351.38 crore for the scheme, the minister said.
Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of beneficiaries with over 10.3 million candidates certified in the last five years. It was followed by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh with 4.2 million and 3.3 million certified candidates, respectively.
The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) said the programme would help achieve India’s goal to become a one-trillion-dollar digital economy by 2025.
“Over the next few years, India will emerge as one of the largest digitally-connected and digitally-enabled countries in the world. To help achieve this and to enhance digital adoption, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is focusing on providing digital literacy to citizens across the country, especially in rural areas,” the ministry said in a statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU