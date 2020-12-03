Actor Rajininkath to launch political party in Jan, to announce date in Dec

After a long wait, 69-year-old actor Rajinikanth has finally decided to make his political foray public. He will be launching a political party in January and he plans to make the announcement on December 31.



Rajinikanth said on the social media that he will start his party in January and will announce the exact date on December 31.



The announcement comes a day after he met senior office bearers of his forum, the Rajini Makkal Mandram. Later on Wednesday, he said that he would announce my decision on his plans for electoral politics, soon.



Speaking to reporters Rajinikanth said, “The time has come to change the fate of Political and government change in the state is important. It will surely change. Political change is important and is a compulsion of time. If not now, it is not possible ever. Everything has to be changed. We will change everything.”



He appealed to all to support him in bringing in the change.



“I am just a small instrument in the change. If I win, then it is people’s victory,” he added.



AIADMK' senior member and cabinet minister D Jayakumar said that AIADMK vote bank will not be affected because of Rajinikanth's political party.