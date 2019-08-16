Adani group's cases listed out of turn for hearing in SC, alleges advocate

In a scathing letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan Gogoi, senior advocate Dushyant Dave has alleged that matters related to the of companies had been listed out of turn for hearing during summer vacations and disposed off by the vacation benches of the Supreme Court in contravention of the court’s own settled practices.

Listing out two such cases, Dave in his letter alleged that the bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice M R Shah heard one such case on May 21, 2019, without the matter being listed during the summer vacations by any regular bench and without there being any urgency. Dave alleged that in contravention of the established procedures, the case was present in the list of cases to be heard during summer vacations, with an unusual remark of “in the month of May 2019”.

“It is unclear if the matter falls within guidelines and norms approved by the Chief Justice of India. But one thing is clear that it was not a matter which was directed to be listed during summer vacations 2019 according to the directions of the court,” Dave alleged. He added that an order passed by Registrar RK Goel on March 14, 2019, showed that the case was not even ready for hearing.

The first case Dave referred to in his letter, was moved by Parsa Kenta Collieries against Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited. The said case was heard by a two-judge Bench of Justices Mishra and Shah. The second case mentioned by Dave in his letter was moved by Adani Power (Mundra) against Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission and others.

Despite requests from respondent advocates to not take up the matter, Dave in his letter alleged that the matter was heard on May 24 by Justice Mishra and Shah and judgment reserved in the same. “I am told that the total benefit to this corporate client from these two judgements will run into thousands of crores,” the senior advocate said.

“Both these matters were listed, taken up and heard without any justification and in a hurry and in an improper manner. As a result, apart from causing grave injury to public interest and public revenue, it has caused immense damage to the image of the Supreme Court. It is disturbing that the Supreme Court of India should take up regular matters of a large corporate house during the summer vacation in such a cavalier fashion and decide them in its favour,” Dave said in the letter.

The did not respond to emailed queries at the time of going to print.

In his letter to CJI Gogoi, Dave also made reference to the press conference by Justice Gogoi and three other sitting judges against former CJI Justice Deepak Misra. In the said press conference of January 2018, CJI Gogoi and other judges had alleged that “cases having far reaching consequences for the nation and the institution and cases involving political overtones have been systematically assigned to the benches of “preference” without any rationale or basis for such assignment”.

Justice Gogoi had, while taking over as the CJI in October 2018, said he would guard against the said practice “at all costs”. Dave, however, said that far from guarding against such practices, the allocation of matters and constitution of benches “left a lot to be desired”.