Aditya Thackeray's real estate business grows with political ambitions

Aditya Thackeray, the only member of the Thackeray clan set to contest elections has been a vocal proponent of keeping Mumbai’s malls, pubs and restaurants open all night. Thackeray, who will be making his electoral debut from Worli constituency of Mumbai had pressed for a change in civic laws that would really make Mumbai a city ‘that never sleeps’.

The young Thackeray is also scaling up his own real estate and restaurant business alongside his political career. And even though the 29-year-old Thackeray scion has declared assets of Rs 16 crore; his entrepreneurial ...