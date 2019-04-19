Admirers of horology and jewellery to bid for watches that are rare in make

Pop art luminary Andy Warhol never wound his favourite watch because he did not wear it to tell the time but “because it is the watch to wear”. As such, the luxury timepieces the American artist so ardently collected may be seen as an extension of his aesthetics.

One of these pieces, a stainless steel Rolex featuring a pink gold stripe and a dial that embodies the 1940s, is expected to fetch upwards of 200,000 Swiss francs ($199,200) next month when it will be auctioned in Geneva by Christie’s. More than 250 lots will be up for sale in the city that has a rich ...