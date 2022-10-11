JUST IN
Business Standard

Advanced Covid strain that beats vaccine may emerge this winter: US expert

According to American immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci, a new strain could develop in the coming months that may have the capacity to evade the immune response that vaccinations have induced in people

Topics
Coronavirus | Health risks | Vaccination

New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

It won’t be shocking if a new, more dangerous Covid variety emerges this winter, said American immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci, reported Livemint. He warned that the world must be prepared for the chance that another strain could emerge that would evade the immunological response that vaccines have induced in people.

While speaking at an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism, he said that there is always a risk of upsurges during the winter months. He warned people to not let their guards down. He added that even though things appear to be going well, it be too soon to say that the pandemic is over.

Fauci stressed how people experienced similar mild pandemic pattern in 2021 summers and then in winters a stronger Omicron strain speared and triggered a record breaking increase in cases. He added that since then, numerous sub-variants of Omicron have mushroomed and taken over in the United States of America.

According to Fauci, a brand-new, more contagious variant might be in play this winter. A recent study found that several of the new sub-variants, including one known as BA.4.6, appear to withstand immunity even more effectively than BA.5, Livemint reported. However, it is unknown whether any of the new sub-variants will replace BA.5 as the primary Covid strain.

Fauci added that this makes getting a new Covid booster made for omicrons even more essential. He advised people to receive the latest vaccine, which targets the predominant variant circulating in the population.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 11:19 IST

