Advertisers rebrand the Indian male by ditching gender stereotypes

Earlier this year, Procter & Gamble (P&G) flipped the advertising line for its male grooming brand Gillette. Its popular tagline was changed from 'The best a man can get' to 'The best a man can be'.

And the company said that it was setting out on a journey to challenge the stereotypes and expectations of what it means to be a man. In the Indian leg of its campaign, Gillette has a heart-warming story about two girls from a village in Uttar Pradesh, who bridge the gender divide by running their father's barbershop. Told from the point of view of a little boy ...