Aero India 2019: 300 cars gutted as major fire breaks out at parking area

A major fire broke out Saturday at the parking area of the Yelahanka Air Force station, where the 12th edition of Aero India is underway, official sources said here.
No casualties were reported, they said.
"In all, 300 cars burnt in the fire incident. Fire fully extinguished now. 10 Fire Force and 5 other fire engines fought the fire under the leadership of Chief Fire Officer, West," DGP Fire Services M N Reddi said in a tweet.
Earlier he tweeted, "Totally about 100 cars burnt in the fire. Fire spread is controlled by creating a gap by removing adjacent cars. Fire under control now. No injuries or any harm to people reported. Likely cause: dry grass fire aided by heavy winds."
In all, 300 cars burnt in the fire incident. Fire fully extinguished now. 10 Fire Force and 5 other fire engines fought the fire under the leadership of Chief Fire Officer, West.
Totally about 100 cars burnt in the fire. Fire spread is controlled by creating a gap by removing adjacent cars. Fire under control now. No injuries or any harm to people reported. Likely cause: dry grass fire aided by heavy winds.
A blanket of thick black smoke engulfed the area causing panic among locals and those visiting Aero India on its fourth day.
On Tuesday, a day before the opening of the Aero India show, two aircraft of the IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran had crashed, after grazing each other mid-air, near here.
Aero India show. Photo: ANI
A pilot was killed and two others were injured in the accident.
