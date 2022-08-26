AFCAT (2) 2022: Exam details, timing, subjects and exam duration

Indian Air Force will be conducting Air Force Common Admission Test 2 (AFCAT) starting August 26, 2022 to August 28, 2022, across different cities of India. The admit card for the exam was released on August 10, 2022 and the exam will be conducted in two shifts.

The notification for AFCAT 2 was released on June 1, 2022, and forms for application were available till June 30. aspirants are advised to keep track of admit cards, exam timings, details, duration and subjects.

Also read | India's first indigenous carrier 'INS Vikrant' to be commissioned on Sept 2

AFCAT(2) 2022: Why is AFCAT conducted?

The AFCAT exam is conducted twice a year by the (IAF) to recruit candidates for different branches of the . Candidates can be recruited in technical, non-technical and flying roles.

AFCAT(2) 2022: Key details of the exam

Notification release: The AFCAT notifications are released online on the official website of AFCAT C-DAC. The notification includes details like application procedure, vacancies, selection process, exam pattern and syllabus.

Application form: The AFCAT application form is released along with the notification. Aspiring candidates can apply and fill out the form online. The cost of the application is Rs 250, which can be easily paid online.

Admit card: AFCAT admit cards are released online on the official website of AFCAT.

Students can download the admit card. The hard copy of the admit card is not sent via post. Getting a printed copy is advised. A distinct admit card is issued for Air Force Selection Board Interview (AFSB).

AFCAT result: The result is announced online and can be accessed through the candidate's login credentials on the official website. The result shows the qualifying status of the candidate for the AFSB interview.

AFCAT(2) 2022: Subjects and syllabus

Topic Subjects General Awareness History, Geography, Indian Polity, Economy, Basic Science Based Knowledge, Sports, & International Organisations, Art & Culture, Personalities, Environment & Ecology, Science & Technology, ( & International), Defence. English Comprehension, Cloze Test or Fill in the Gaps in a paragraph,Detect Error in Sentence, Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word, Synonym/ Antonym, Idioms and Phrases, Analogy, Sentence Rearranging, Substitution in a Sentence/ One Word Substitution. Numerical Ability Decimal Fraction,Time & Distance and Races (Trains/ Boats & Streams), Area and Perimeter, Probability, Number System & Number Series, Time and Work, Average/Percentage, Profit & Loss, Ratio & Proportion, Simple and Compound Interest,Mixture & Allegation Rules, Clocks. Reasoning and military aptitude test (MAT) Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

AFCAT(2) 2022: Exam pattern

AFCAT candidates who opt for ground duty technical branches have to appear for 45 mins extra for the engineering knowledge test (EKT). The table given below will explain the details clearly.

Exam AFCAT Engineering Knowledge Test Exam mode Online Online Number of Questions 100 50 Maximum Marks to obtain 300 150 Duration of the test 2 hours (120 minutes) 45 minutes Sections/Topics in Exam paper General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics Negative marking 1 mark 1 mark

AFCAT(2) 2022: Timing and exam duration

The total marks are 300 and the examination is of two hours duration. The exam is conducted twice a year.

Activity First shift (Shift I) Second shift (Shift 2) Reporting time 8:00:00 AM 12.30 pm Verification of Identification Proof, admit card, biometrics, data collection & candidate seating plan in the exam hall 8 am to 9.30 am 12.30 am to 2 pm Reading of instructions (by Candidates) 9.30 am to 9.45 am 2 pm to 2.15 pm AFCAT exam 9.45 am to 11.45 am 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm Reading of instructions for EKT (by candidates) Not applicable 4.15 pm to 4.30 pm EKT exam Not applicable 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)