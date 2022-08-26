AFCAT (2) 2022: Exam details, timing, subjects and exam duration

-
Indian Air Force will be conducting Air Force Common Admission Test 2 (AFCAT) starting August 26, 2022 to August 28, 2022, across different cities of India. The admit card for the exam was released on August 10, 2022 and the exam will be conducted in two shifts.
The notification for AFCAT 2 was released on June 1, 2022, and forms for application were available till June 30. Indian Air force aspirants are advised to keep track of admit cards, exam timings, details, duration and subjects.
AFCAT(2) 2022: Why is AFCAT conducted?
The AFCAT exam is conducted twice a year by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to recruit candidates for different branches of the Indian Air Force. Candidates can be recruited in technical, non-technical and flying roles.
AFCAT(2) 2022: Key details of the exam
Notification release: The AFCAT notifications are released online on the official website of AFCAT C-DAC. The notification includes details like application procedure, vacancies, selection process, exam pattern and syllabus.
Application form: The AFCAT application form is released along with the notification. Aspiring IAF candidates can apply and fill out the form online. The cost of the application is Rs 250, which can be easily paid online.
Admit card: AFCAT admit cards are released online on the official website of AFCAT.
Students can download the admit card. The hard copy of the admit card is not sent via post. Getting a printed copy is advised. A distinct admit card is issued for Air Force Selection Board Interview (AFSB).
AFCAT result: The result is announced online and can be accessed through the candidate's login credentials on the official website. The result shows the qualifying status of the candidate for the AFSB interview.
AFCAT(2) 2022: Subjects and syllabus
|Topic
|Subjects
|General Awareness
|History, Geography, Indian Polity, Economy, Basic Science Based Knowledge, Sports, National & International Organisations, Art & Culture, Personalities, Environment & Ecology, Science & Technology, Current Affairs (National & International), Defence.
|English
|Comprehension, Cloze Test or Fill in the Gaps in a paragraph,Detect Error in Sentence, Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word, Synonym/ Antonym, Idioms and Phrases, Analogy, Sentence Rearranging, Substitution in a Sentence/ One Word Substitution.
|Numerical Ability
|Decimal Fraction,Time & Distance and Races (Trains/ Boats & Streams), Area and Perimeter, Probability, Number System & Number Series, Time and Work, Average/Percentage, Profit & Loss, Ratio & Proportion, Simple and Compound Interest,Mixture & Allegation Rules, Clocks.
|Reasoning and military aptitude test (MAT)
|Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning
AFCAT(2) 2022: Exam pattern
AFCAT candidates who opt for ground duty technical branches have to appear for 45 mins extra for the engineering knowledge test (EKT). The table given below will explain the details clearly.
|Exam
|AFCAT
|Engineering Knowledge Test
|Exam mode
|Online
|Online
|Number of Questions
|100
|50
|Maximum Marks to obtain
|300
|150
|Duration of the test
|2 hours (120 minutes)
|45 minutes
|Sections/Topics in Exam paper
|General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
|Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics
|Negative marking
|1 mark
|1 mark
AFCAT(2) 2022: Timing and exam duration
The total marks are 300 and the examination is of two hours duration. The exam is conducted twice a year.
|Activity
|First shift (Shift I)
|Second shift (Shift 2)
|Reporting time
|8:00:00 AM
|12.30 pm
|Verification of Identification Proof, admit card, biometrics, data collection & candidate seating plan in the exam hall
|8 am to 9.30 am
|12.30 am to 2 pm
|Reading of instructions (by Candidates)
|9.30 am to 9.45 am
|2 pm to 2.15 pm
|AFCAT exam
|9.45 am to 11.45 am
|2.15 pm to 4.15 pm
|Reading of instructions for EKT (by candidates)
|Not applicable
|4.15 pm to 4.30 pm
|EKT exam
|Not applicable
|4.30 pm to 5.15 pm
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 13:54 IST