Business Standard

India's first indigenous carrier 'INS Vikrant' to be commissioned on Sept 2

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier carries on board an air wing consisting of 30 aircrafts

Topics
INS Vikrant | Indian Navy | Indian Air Force

Ajai Shukla  |  New Delhi 

INS Vikrant was designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB), the navy’s in-house design establishment
INS Vikrant was designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB), the navy’s in-house design establishment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the commissioning of the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-1), at Kochi on September 2, the culmination of what the navy described on Thursday as “the most prestigious warship building project in the maritime history of India.”

Read our full coverage on INS Vikrant

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 21:27 IST

