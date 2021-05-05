After Air India, IndiGo and Vistara roll out Covid-19 vaccination for staff

IndiGo and Vistara have rolled out vaccination drive to protect their staff from Covid-19.

While had announced plans yesterday to vaccinate all employees by May end, IndiGo has commenced vaccination at 39 stations. All its employees in Pune and Chandigarh have received the first jab, IndiGo said.

The government opened vaccination for every one above 18 years from May 1. Civil aviation secretary T K Pandey wrote to states last week to accord priority status for purpose of vaccination. While states are yet to act on this, airlines have chalked out their plans and tied up with hospitals to inoculate their staff.

"We have started our vaccination drive. We are tying up with hospitals and government agencies across our network and our frontline staff is getting vaccinated progressively," a Vistara spokesperson said.

"Vaccination drives have already commenced aggressively across 39 stations and we are in the process of including more stations even as we talk. We are also providing time off to our crew upon vaccination as per the DGCA guidelines. We are sponsoring vaccination for our employees and facilitating it for their families," IndiGo said.

Among international carriers Etihad and Singapore Airlines vaccinated all their pilots and cabin crew in February.

Last month Qatar Airways operated world's first fully vaccinated flight with all 188 passengers, two pilots and eighteen cabin crew having received the vaccine.