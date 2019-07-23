JUST IN
After Chandrayaan-2, Isro plans mission for studying Sun's corona next year

The mission, named Aditya- L1, will be launched in the first half of 2020

Press Trust of India 

Touching the Sun
Representative Image

After Chandrayaan-2, Isro has planned launch of its solar mission, Aditya-L1, in the first half of 2020 to study the Sun's corona, according to the space agency. Aditya-L1 is meant to observe the corona, which are the outer layers of the Sun, extending to thousands of kilometres. “How the corona gets heated to such high temperatures is still an unanswered question in solar physics,” Isro stated on its website while sharing information about the mission.
Tue, July 23 2019. 02:53 IST

