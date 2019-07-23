After Chandrayaan-2, Isro plans mission for studying Sun's corona next year

After Chandrayaan-2, has planned launch of its solar mission, Aditya-L1, in the first half of 2020 to study the Sun's corona, according to the space agency. Aditya-L1 is meant to observe the corona, which are the outer layers of the Sun, extending to thousands of kilometres. “How the corona gets heated to such high temperatures is still an unanswered question in solar physics,” stated on its website while sharing information about the mission.