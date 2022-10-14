After Gambia, Nigeria, Liberia issue alerts over Maiden Pharma's syrups

-
ALSO READ
Maiden Pharma may lose import-export code over cough syrup deaths in Gambia
Who is responsible for the quality of Indian pharma exports?
Who is responsible for the quality of Indian pharma exports?
Top headlines: Growth forecast, Maiden Pharma cough syrup issue, and more
How will OPEC production cuts affect India?
-
Nigeria and Liberia have issued alerts over cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals following the death of 69 children in the Gambia. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), four syrups manufactured by the company have been linked with acute kidney injuries, as reported by Mint.
Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Agency Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday issued an alert on "substandard paediatric cough syrups circulating in the Gambia", the report said.
Liberian health minister Wilhelmina S Jallah, in a separate alert, told health teams to "further inform all health service delivery points (hospitals, health centres, clinics and community health teams)".
The syrups notified by WHO are, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Magrip N Cold Syrup, Promethazine Oral Solution, and Makoff Baby Cough Syrup.
Also read: Haryana stops production at plant making cough syrups flagged by WHO
Nigeria has reportedly circulated the alert across all professional bodies, health care providers and supply chain associates, Mint added.
"The stated manufacturer of the products is Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Haryana, India). To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products. All batches of these products listed above should be considered unsafe," NAFDAC said.
Director General of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), Uday Kotak, said that it could impact the image of India's pharma sector. Pharmexcil is the government agency for the promotion of pharma exports.
He further added that countries could turn cautious about buying drugs from India. India is the largest provider of generic drugs in the world.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 10:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU