After yr-long delay due to Covid, work begins on key road in Greater Noida

-
ALSO READ
19 people arrested in Noida, Greater Noida for flouting Covid-19 norms
Honda announces closure of decades-old Greater Noida manufacturing plant
Noida coronavirus update: 174 new cases recorded, recovery rate at over 83%
Unlock 4: Noida Metro services to resume after five months from Sept 7
Builders in Noida get extension till Dec 2021 to complete pending projects
-
After a delay of almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction work on a key route in Greater Noida started on Tuesday which is set to benefit thousands of local commuters, area MLA Dhirendra Singh said.
The over 10-km road stretch being built between Kasna and Khareli Hafizpur in the bordering district of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh is being constructed for Rs 7.24 crore, he said.
The BJP leader said the route connects several districts with Greater Noida and work on it was pending for a long time because of which thousands of daily commuters were constantly suffering.
"Although, this route was approved by the state government's road planning fund a year ago, but due to financial crisis in the pandemic period, funds for the above route could not be released. But due to the above route being a busy one, it has been approved now," Singh said at the launch of the construction work from Sirsa village.
Earlier in the day, he inaugurated development works done in Dhak and Dhanori villages in his constituency of Greater Noida-Jewar at a cost of Rs 45 lakh close to the upcoming international Greenfield airport.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU