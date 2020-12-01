Agitating farmers refuse to budge, say here for 'decisive battle'

-
The agitating farmers who have laid siege to Delhi rejected the central government’s offer for talks for the second time in two days. The protesting farmers said they have come to the national capital for a “decisive battle” and asserted that they will continue their agitation till their demands are met.
“Our demands are non-negotiable,” said a farmer leader, adding that the ruling party “will have to pay a heavy price” if it did not heed their concerns. “We have come here to fight a decisive battle,” the farmer leader said. Gurnam Singh Chaduni, another farmer leader, added that around 31 cases have so far been registered against the protesters to “suppress” their agitation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked the farmers to shift to the Burari ground in New Delhi and had said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they moved to the designated place. Last night, Shah also had a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP President J P Nadda along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for over two hours to discuss the farmers’ agitation and a possible solution to the crisis.
A meeting of over 30 farmer groups on Sunday had rejected Shah’s offer for talks before the scheduled date of December 3 and demanded an unconditional dialogue.
Thousands of protesters refused to budge and spent another night in the cold at the Singhu and Tikri border points. Their representatives said that Shah’s condition that they shift the protest was not acceptable to them and described Burari ground as an “open jail”.
The farmers, who have come prepared for the long-haul, have converted their tractor-trolleys into temporary homes. Many of them have brought at least two trolleys with each tractor: One carrying ration and other essentials, and the other to accommodate the protesters.
“Stubble or crop residue, disposal of which otherwise becomes a major challenge for the farmers, is also coming in handy as many have cushioned their trolleys with layers of straw and laid mattresses over it to protect them from the cold,” the PTI report said. The tractor-trolleys have occupied an area of over 10 km in Sonepat, the Haryana district that lies along the Ambala-Delhi national highway.
Among the protesters are many men and women aged over 70.
Today being Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, the farmers performed ardas (prayer) at the Haryana-Delhi border and distributed karah parshad among the protesters.
The opposition Congress launched a social media campaign in support for the farmers. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, in Hindi: “The Modi government has persecuted the farmer — first it brought black laws and then used lathis against them, but it forgot that when the farmer raises his voice, it resonates throughout the country. You also raise your voice against the exploitation of farmers and join the #SpeakUpForFarmers campaign.”
Doctors and other health professionals have, meanwhile, expressed concern that the agitation might may act as “superspreader” event for coronavirus infection. The national capital has already been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases post-Diwali and with winter setting in. Samiran Panda, who heads the epidemiology and communicable diseases (ECD) division of the Indian Council of Medical Research, sought strict compliance of protective and preventive behaviour to curb the spread of the infection.
