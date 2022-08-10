Agnipath scheme: Female recruitment for military police to begin on Nov 1

The Agniveer recruitment rally for female candidates under the general duty category for would be held from November 1 to 3.

According to a defence ministry statement, the recruitment is scheduled to be held at Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru by the Recruiting Office (HQ) under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone for volunteer female candidates from Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Mahe. The rally is being held for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty (Women) in the Corps of in the .

Headquarters Recruiting Zone in a notification dated August 7 released the eligibility criteria list, which includes age and educational qualifications among others in the specific category in the . The age limit for female Agniveer Recruitment has been set between 17.5 to 23 years.

The online registration for female candidates to apply opened up on August 10 and shall remain open till September 7, 2022. Those interested can apply by visiting the official website - http://www.Joinindianarmy.nic.in. The selected candidates will receive admit cards from October 12 to October 31 on their registered email address.

Meanwhile, the army has already started its online application process for the Agniveer Recruitment Rally of Jammu. Candidates have been asked to apply for the same between August 5 and September 3. The selection process is slated to commence from October 7 and will go on till October 20.





Focusing on gender-neutrality in all its branches, the on June 20 announced its decision to recruit women sailors, through the newly-unveiled Agnipath recruitment .

While all the three services - Army, Air Force and - have had women officers, this will be the first time that positions of Personnel Below Officers' Rank (PBOR) will be open to women.



As the registration for the Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Matric Recruit(MR) concluded on August 3, the received over 80,000 applications from women candidates, informed the officials.



The Agnipath scheme, announced by Union Minister Rajnath Singh on June 14, in the presence of the three service chiefs provides for the recruitment of into the armed services of youths in the age bracket of 17-and-a-half-years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. The Centre later extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.