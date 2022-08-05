91 private member bills, including one on Agnipath, introduced in Lok Sabha

-
ALSO READ
SC to hear pleas challenging Agnipath scheme for defence forces on July 15
SC agrees to hear pleas challenging Centre's Agnipath scheme next week
10,000 women register for Indian Navy's Agnipath scheme till Sunday
Protests against Agnipath rage on; mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house
Over 80,000 women candidates register for Indian Navy's Agniveer scheme
-
Ninety-one private member bills, including one by RSP MP N K Premachandran seeking to provide a framework for the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces, were introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi introduced a Constitution amendment bill to amend Article 84 that lays down the qualifications for membership of Parliament.
BJP member Nihal Chand introduced a bill to constitute a National Population Control Commission to compile population statistics and suggest population control measures to the central and state governments.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey introduced a bill to provide for compulsory periodical desiltation of dams, reservoirs, rivers and other water bodies.
It also seeks to set up a national authority to ensure timely and periodical desiltation of such water bodies in the country to increase their water holding capacity and ensure smooth flow of water which will reduce the incidence of floods.
NCP member Supriya Sule introduced a bill to provide compulsory sensitivity training to students and teachers pertaining to social issues such as caste, gender and overall inclusion in all educational institutions.
Rebel Shiv Sena member Shrirang Appa Barne introduced a bill to provide for promotion of use of ocean thermal energy to produce clean environment friendly renewable energy at all times and substitute traditional electricity generation methods of fossil fuel burning.
BJP member C P Joshi introduced a bill to prohibit marketing, slaughtering, trading, cooking, serving and consumption of meat and other non-vegetarian food within 100 square meter area from the places of Hindu religious worship.
Rebel Shiv Sena member Shrikant Shinde introduced a bill to establish and incorporate a teaching university for the promotion and development of Marathi language and literature through teaching and research.
It aims to enable Marathi to achieve greater functional efficiency and recognition as a major international language.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU