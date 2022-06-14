Tour of Duty: With Agnipath scheme, a chance for youth to join armed forces

On Tuesday, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the transformative Tour on Duty (ToD) scheme or 'Agnipath'. The scheme would grant Indian an opportunity to be inducted into the Armed forces.

Not to be military conscription like in Israel, the has branded ToD as an opportunity for India's youth to experience military life without having to join the armed forces -- Army, Navy, and the Air Force -- on a long-term basis.

This scheme will increase employment opportunities with new skills in different sectors, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, adding that it would help train youth for new technologies and improve their health.

Under the Agnipath model, soldiers will be recruited on merit, between the ages of 17.5 to 21 years. Once selected, these 'Agniveers' will serve for four years, said Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs.

On the completion of 4 years, the soldiers will get an opportunity to apply voluntarily for the regular cadre.

Based on merit, up to 25 per cent shall be selected from that batch, Puri added.

Speaking on salary, said the recruits would be given good pay and an exit retirement package after a service of 4 years.

After four years of service, soldiers will be paid a one-time 'SevaNidhi' package, exempted from income tax.

#AgnipathRecruitmentScheme | On completion of the engagement period of 4 years, 'Agniveers' will be paid one-time 'SevaNidhi' package... which will be exempt from Income Tax. There shall be no entitlement to gratuity & pensionary benefits: Ministry of Defence pic.twitter.com/dFae7Qi9yx — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

In the first year, Rs 30,000 will be the customised monthly salary package, of which Rs 9,000 will be deducted as a contribution to the 'Agniveer' corpus. After the service, the troops will likely receive a severance package of over Rs 11 lakh. However, those retained will serve in the defence services for another 15 years and be entitled to pensions.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi today approved an attractive recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. The scheme is called AGNIPATH and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. pic.twitter.com/ogrikrmhcz — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 14, 2022

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said the IAF is looking to tap into the youth's ability to adapt to a fast-changing technology-based environment and hone their skills for future employment.

The scheme also allows IAF to assess both aptitude and attitude of 'Agniveers' and prepare them for further specialised training in aviation and non-aviation skills required by IAF if they opt to join as regular air warriors, he added.