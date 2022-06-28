Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1

-
ALSO READ
Agnipath scheme: IAF starts registration process for Agniveers from today
Agnipath hiring: Armed forces must avoid the track Indian Railways took
Protests against Agnipath rage on; mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
-
The registration for the first batch of soldiers under the Agnipath scheme -- a new short-term recruitment plan that recruits Agniveers in the armed forces -- for the Indian Navy will start on July 1, Friday. Agniveers who wish to apply for the posts of Agniveer SSR and Agniveer MR will be able to register for the same from Friday on the official website of the Indian Navy, at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
The Indian Navy will release a detailed notification for the recruitment process of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme on July 9, 2022. The application window will remain open from July 15 to July 30, 2022. The Navy is expected to conduct the online exams for recruitment of Agniveers in October this year. The medicals and joining will commence on November 21, 2022.
The Navy is hiring under the Agnipath scheme for two posts: Agniveer SSR and Agniveer MR.
Also Read: IAF receives 56,960 applications under Agnipath scheme in three days
To apply for Agniveer SSR vacancies, candidates should be Class 12th pass out from a board recognised by the Ministry of Education with Mathematics, Physics, and either Chemistry, Biology or Computer Science as their subject.
SSR candidates would be deployed on aircraft carriers, guided-missile destroyers and frigates, replenishment ships, and other technical submarines and aircraft of the Indian Navy.
For Agniveer MR, candidates must be class 10 pass out from a Ministry of Education recognised board. Under Agniveer MR, candidates would be recruited as chefs, stewards and hygienists.
In addition, all Agniveers would be given firearms training and allotted other duties for the "efficient running of the organisation".
While the age limit under the Agnipath recruitment scheme is between 17.5 years and 21 years, for the 2022 batch, the central government has raised the upper limit of age to 23 owing to the nationwide protests against the scheme.
The registration process for recruitment of Agniveers comes amid the protests against the scheme as protesters' demands range from a call for the scrapping of the scheme to the consideration of examinations – physical and written – which aspirants had already taken, based on the original tour-of-duty terms.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU