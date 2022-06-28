Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1

The registration for the first batch of soldiers under the Agnipath scheme -- a new short-term recruitment plan that recruits Agniveers in the armed forces -- for the will start on July 1, Friday. Agniveers who wish to apply for the posts of Agniveer SSR and Agniveer MR will be able to register for the same from Friday on the official website of the Indian Navy, at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The will release a detailed notification for the recruitment process of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme on July 9, 2022. The application window will remain open from July 15 to July 30, 2022. The Navy is expected to conduct the online exams for recruitment of Agniveers in October this year. The medicals and joining will commence on November 21, 2022.

The Navy is hiring under the Agnipath scheme for two posts: Agniveer SSR and Agniveer MR.



Also Read: IAF receives 56,960 applications under Agnipath scheme in three days

To apply for Agniveer SSR vacancies, candidates should be Class 12th pass out from a board recognised by the Ministry of Education with Mathematics, Physics, and either Chemistry, Biology or Computer Science as their subject.

SSR candidates would be deployed on aircraft carriers, guided-missile destroyers and frigates, replenishment ships, and other technical submarines and aircraft of the .

For Agniveer MR, candidates must be class 10 pass out from a Ministry of Education recognised board. Under Agniveer MR, candidates would be recruited as chefs, stewards and hygienists.

In addition, all Agniveers would be given firearms training and allotted other duties for the "efficient running of the organisation".

While the age limit under the Agnipath recruitment scheme is between 17.5 years and 21 years, for the 2022 batch, the central government has raised the upper limit of age to 23 owing to the nationwide protests against the scheme.

The registration process for recruitment of Agniveers comes amid the protests against the scheme as protesters' demands range from a call for the scrapping of the scheme to the consideration of examinations – physical and written – which aspirants had already taken, based on the original tour-of-duty terms.