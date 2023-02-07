JUST IN
Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC
Medical colleges in India have gone up to 654 from 387 since 2014: Govt
Rajnath Singh to host Defence Ministers' conclave at Aero India on Feb 14
Auditing of local bodies key as India aims to touch $5 trn economy: CAG
Gowri sworn in as Madras HC judge, SC dismisses plea against appointment
Hackers actively exploiting VMware bug in massive ransomware campaign
Turkish ambassador calls India 'dost', thanks for sending relief aid
Budget session: PM Modi participates in BJP parliamentary party meeting
Delhi records minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius as mercury rises
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkey
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

AgustaWestland chopper scam: SC denies bail to Christian Michel James

It, however, said James may pursue his remedy of regular bail before the trial court in the cases

Topics
AgustaWestland scam | AgustaWestland chopper deal | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied bail to Christian Michel James, an alleged middlemen in AgustaWestland chopper scam cases, who is being probed by both the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

The Rs 3,600-crore alleged scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said James' argument that he be released on bail on ground that he has served half of the maximum sentence in the cases cannot be accepted.

It, however, said James may pursue his remedy of regular bail before the trial court in the cases.

James has sought bail under section 436A of CrPC which says that a person can be released on bail if he has completed half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AgustaWestland scam

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.