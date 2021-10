Ahead of Diwali, domestic airfares soar 30%-45% on high-frequency routes

Airfares on certain routes are up by 30-45 per cent higher during Diwali on a year on year basis led by higher demand. While last year, at the same time, airlines were allowed to operate at 70 per cent capacity, the government has now withdrawn the capacity caps.

Also, last November daily traffic was less than 50 per cent of pre-Covid times, now it has increased to 70-75 per cent. Increased occupancy coupled with upward revision in fare bands by the government has translated into higher fares during the festive season. According to data compiled by travel portal ixigo, average one ...