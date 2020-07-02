Ahmedabad co enters tech transfer pact with DRDO for UV disinfection tower

Ahmedabad-based technology solutions provider Motivation Engineers & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (MEIPL) has entered into an agreement for technology transfer with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), for an Ultra Violet (UV) disinfection tower.

The UV-based sanitizer can be used to disinfect high tech surfaces like electronic equipment and also areas which see a large number of people.

Named VIBAN, the Disinfection Tower is a UV based area sanitizer used for rapid and chemical-free disinfection of high infection prone areas. VIBAN has been designed and developed by Laser Science & Technology Centre (LASTEC), the Delhi based premier laboratory of





With the ability to be operated remotely through phone or computer using Wi-Fi, the tower offers 360-degree illumination, and a room of about 12x12 feet can be disinfected in just ten minutes.

According to MEIPL founder and director Sunil Shah, the UV disinfectant tower can be useful in disinfecting high tech surfaces such as electronic equipment, computers and other gadgets in laboratories and offices that are not suitable for disinfection with conventional chemical methods. "In fact, chemical-based sanitizers are harmful to electronic gadgets," said Shah.

Possibilities of use of VIBAN range from those by companies and factories to even civic bodies. According to Shah, VIBAN is also effective for areas with a large flow of people such as airports, shopping malls, metros, hotels, factories, and offices, among others.

"VIBAN can be especially effective in times like the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic when large areas need to be disinfected," Shah said while adding that the tower switches off upon accidental opening of the room or human intervention, while another safety feature is the key-to-arm operation.



Currently, MEIPL is the market leader in MFV Vermiculite, a novel product for ‘over the deck insulation’ for all type of buildings, Mbient Turbo Ventilator, a Zero Energy Ventilation system for any closed area, Mbientlite Solar daylight, which is used for Solar light without Battery and Panel during the day, and Mbientbrite or natural daylight.