Aiming to make Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy by 2025: Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government is aspiring to make the state the first trillion-dollar economy by 2025, five years earlier, by investing in infrastructure, agriculture and services, and by leveraging foreign investments in various sectors, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.
Maharashtra’s economy at present is $400 billion and at the current growth rate it is destined to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, he said, asserting that he wants to achieve that milestone five years early.
“We want (Maharashtra) to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2025,” Fadnavis told a Washington audience at an event organised by India Initiative of the Georgetown University and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
Fadnavis gave a detailed presentation of the achievements of the state government in the last nearly four years, including efforts to achieve the goal of a drought-free state, massive investment in the infrastructure sector, including transportation and marching ahead in the new technology sector like artificial intelligence.
“We are trying to grab those opportunities,” he said. Ahead of the assembly elections in 2019, Fadnavis said he would come out with a new vision document for the state.
The promises made in the last vision document are in implementation phase and most of them are likely to be completed in the next few years, he said.
In recognition of his remarkable accomplishments, the India Initiative of the Georgetown University presented Fadnavis with its inaugural Outstanding Leadership In Development at the Sub-National Level to Fadnavis, which he dedicated to the people of Maharashtra.
