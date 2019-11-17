AIMPLB to file review petition in Supreme Court against Ayodhya verdict

Voicing dissent to the Supreme Court's decision in the Ayodhya title suit case awarding the 2.77 acre disputed site to the Hindu parties for the construction of Ram temple, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday decided to file a review petition in the apex court against the historic verdict.

Addressing the media after the working committee meeting here, AIMPLB counsel Zafaryab Jilani said the Board members had collectively resolved to file a review petition, since the court order 'had not served justice' to the Muslim parties.

He claimed 35-40 members of the total 51 members of the Board were present in the meeting, when the resolution was passed in favour of filing for the review. However, he refused to comment on any dissenting opinion arising at the important meeting.

Meanwhile, Jilani referred to Islamic jurisprudence, which prohibited accepting any other land in lieu of the disputed site, which he asserted legitimately belonged to the mosque demolished illegally on December 6, 1992.

The Board asserted that under Shariah or Islamic law, the Muslims were restrained from accepting any compensation for mosque, whether in the form of land or other forms.

Referring to the Sabarimala case of Kerala, wherein the Supreme Court had recently referred the case pertaining to the entry of women inside the shrine to a larger 7-judge bench, Jilani said similarly the also merited a review to dispense justice to the Muslims.

He also maintained that no party could claim to be the main plaintiff, since there were a total of 9 parties to the title suit case. A few of the plaintiffs apart from some prominent Muslims figures have recently advised against filing of the review petition to foster communal harmony and instead focusing on other pressing issues facing the community, including education and health.

“The Board does not indulge in any kind of politics and we are only trying to fight for the fundamental rights as guaranteed under the Indian Constitution,” Jilani noted.

He added the review petition would be heard by the same bench, which delivered the verdict, although any retired jurist would be replaced by a new judge.

On November 9, the SC had virtually paved the way for the construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site, while directing the Centre to provide 5 acres land to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.