Air India cancels flights to Italy, France, Germany, three other countries

has decided to cancel flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, an airline official said on Friday, amid mounting concerns over epidemic.

The move comes a day after the carrier announced suspension of services to Kuwait till April 30.

Earlier, the airline curtailed services on most European routes, including Italy and France. ALSO READ: Second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims arrive from virus-hit Iran: S Jaishankar

"It has been decided to temporarily suspend services to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka due to the outbreak," the official said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the government decided to suspend all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, from March 13 to April 15.