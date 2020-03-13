JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims arrive from virus-hit Iran: S Jaishankar
Business Standard

Air India cancels flights to Italy, France, Germany, three other countries

The decision has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Air India
Air India

Air India has decided to cancel flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, an airline official said on Friday, amid mounting concerns over coronavirus epidemic.

The move comes a day after the national carrier announced suspension of services to Kuwait till April 30.

Earlier, the airline curtailed services on most European routes, including Italy and France. ALSO READ: Second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims arrive from virus-hit Iran: S Jaishankar

"It has been decided to temporarily suspend services to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus outbreak," the official said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the government decided to suspend all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, from March 13 to April 15.

First Published: Fri, March 13 2020. 16:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU