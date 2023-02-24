JUST IN
Victim has fundamental right to fair investigation and trial, says SC
Punjab has best ecosystem for IT and startup sector: Minister Meet Hayer
Make all arrangements for Amarnath yatra before mid June: J-K Chief Secy
Another historic turn: Countdown to a mall with Chowk written all over it
Common man bogged down by corruption in India, need accountability: SC
ISRO receives test crew module for human space mission Gaganyaan
Over 31,179 fake customer care numbers duping Indian consumers: Report
Emergency landing Air India Express plane, 4th safety incident in a month
Unemployment rate at 5-year low of 4.1% in 2021-22, shows PLFS data
1,200 recruits in Delhi govt given appointment letters by LG V K Saxena
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Unemployment rate at 5-year low of 4.1% in 2021-22, shows PLFS data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Emergency landing Air India Express plane, 4th safety incident in a month

Flight to Saudi Arabia from Kozhikode lands at Thiruvananthapuram after two hours

Topics
air india express | emergency landing | DGCA

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Air India Express
Aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing instruct pilots not to pressurise aircraft in case of a tail strike

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing a suspected tail strike incident involving a Dammam (Saudi Arabia)-bound Air India Express Boeing 737 aircraft on Friday.

The aircraft — with 168 passengers — made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram, two hours after its departure from Kozhikode.

No one was hurt and the aircraft flew to Damman in the evening after inspection and necessary maintenance. Pilots operating in the Kozhikode-Dammam flight have been derostered.

“We are looking into the incident,” a senior DGCA official said.

This is the fourth air safety incident involving Air India Express aircraft in a month.

The airline did not respond to queries from Business Standard.

According to an Air India Express official, the Dammam-bound flight took off around 9.45 am and landed safely at 12.15 pm in Thiruvananthapuram, which has a longer runway. Also, a maintenance repair overhaul (MRO) unit of the airline is present at the airport.

While the cause of the tail strike will be investigated, aviation sources said this can occur due to various reasons such as wrong take off speed or faulty flap settings.

“A probable cause for such occurrences could also be the piloting technique.

Pilots pull back the control column in the cockpit after the aircraft attains a particular speed before take off. If this manoeuvre is not carried out correctly, it could result in a tail strike,” a senior captain added.

Aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing instruct pilots not to pressurise aircraft in case of a tail strike.

This is because continued pressurisation of aircraft can cause structural damage. Pilots are also advised to land at nearest suitable airports.

While Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram are a few minutes away, pilots burnt fuel and landed two and half hours later keeping in mind the aircraft’s minimum landing weight.

Recent incidents

January 29: Aircraft coming from Sharjah makes an emergency landing at Kochi after suspected hydraulic failure

February 3: A Kozhikode-bound aircraft returned to Abu Dhabi following an engine snags

February 19: Aircraft towed upon arrival from Dubai in Thiruvananthapuram due to nose wheel issue

February 24: Dammam-bound aircraft involved in a tail strike incident

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on air india express

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 21:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU