Air India's operations hit globally due to 'server breakdown'

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at several airports across the world due to a glitch in its check-in software, the said Saturday.



The airline's "server is down", an official said.

#FlyAI: Due to a breakdown in our server system some of our flights are getting affected all over the world. Work is on in full swing to restore the system. We sincerely regret inconvenience caused to passengers. — (@airindiain) April 27, 2019

"SITA server is down. Due to which flight operation is affected. Our technical teams are on work and soon system may be recovered," the airline's spokesperson said.

Air India's software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.

According to an official, the server was down since around 3 AM Saturday morning due to which the is unable to issue boarding passes to passengers at airports across the world.

Many passengers complained on social media about being stranded at airports.

A similar incident took place on June 23 last year when a technical glitch in the airline's check-in software delayed 25 of its flights across India.