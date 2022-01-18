Air India to curtail US operations from January 19 due to 5G roll-out

-
Air India is revising and curtailing its US operations from January 19 in the backdrop of commercial 5G rollout in the country.
“Due to the deployment of 5G communications in USA, our operations from India stand curtailed/revised with change in aircraft type from 19th January,” Air India said in a tweet. It said that additional updates will be shared later.
Concerns have been raised about possible interference of 5G signals with radio altimeter in aircraft. Altimeters measure altitude above terrain, which helps pilots in situational awareness during low visibility and also provides inputs for onboard systems such as the traffic collision avoidance system.
CEOs of US airlines wrote to the US government requesting that 5G implementation be carried out everywhere except within two miles of airport runways, given the concerns.
