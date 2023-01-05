'Unprofessional': Aviation regulator slams Air India for urination incident

was "unprofessional" and "devoid of empathy" in dealing with the female passenger who was allegedly urinated upon by a male co-traveller on a New York-Delhi flight on November 26, said the aviation regulator on Thursday.

The airline violated rules related to handling of an unruly passenger on-board and its conduct led to a "systemic failure", said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The DGCA, therefore, has issued show-cause notices to Air India's accountable manager, director (in-flight services), pilots and cabin crew members of the flight on "why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations".

"To meet the ends of justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to and based on that further action will be taken," the added.

Separately, on December 6, a similar incident took place on Air India's Paris-Delhi flight. A drunk male passenger allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger’s blanket on the flight, sources said. The Central Industrial Police Force (CISF) took him into custody after he disembarked but was allowed to leave after he reached a compromise with the female passenger and tendered a written apology, sources said.

did not respond to queries sent by 'Business Standard' regarding the two incidents.

For the November 26 incident, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR and formed teams to nab the accused. On Wednesday, the asked for details on what steps it took regarding the November 26 incident.

Air India’s response

Air India told the DGCA on Thursday that after the female passenger reported the incident on New York-Delhi flight, the cabin crew assisted her to a different seat in the same class and provided a set of dry clothes and slippers, according to sources.

The female passenger initially requested that action be taken against the offender upon arrival, however subsequently rescinded her request after the "two parties appeared to sort the matter" out between them, Air India told the DGCA, according to sources.

Cabin crew reported the incident to the pilot-in-command and logged it in the voyage report. As there was no further flare up or confrontation, and respecting the perceived wishes of the female passenger, the crew elected not to summon law enforcement upon landing, Air India stated in its reply, as per sources.

In response, the DGCA said that "on the basis of reply of the airline, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger on-board have not been complied with".

The airline's conduct appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure, it said. Air India's conduct was "devoid of empathy" and was not in line even with the regulatory obligations under its own manuals, it said.

The DGCA had in 2017 issued rules to deal with unruly passengers. Airlines are required to form their own standard operating procedures and train their personnel on ways to deal with them.

According to the DGCA rules, unruly behaviour has been categorised under three levels. Level 1 includes physical gestures, verbal harassment, unruly inebriation. Level 2 includes physically abusive behaviour like pushing, hitting, kicking or sexual harassment. Level 3 incidents include life-threatening behaviour such as causing damage to aircraft operating systems, murderous assault etc.

According to the procedure, the pilots are required to relay the onboard situation to the airline’s control room. A diversion too can be carried out, if required, and upon landing a police case can be lodged.

Norms also require an airline to constitute a three-member independent committee to decide on the issue of putting the unruly passenger on a no-fly list within 30 days. The airline has to maintain a database of unruly passengers and inform DGCA and other airlines.