Air pollution: Following ban, Delhi Police checks trucks entering capital

Following the order issued by the Delhi government in view of air pollution on Wednesday to ban the entry of all trucks (except those carrying essential commodities) coming from other states into Delhi till November 21, trucks entering the national capital were checked by Delhi police.
Several trucks were stopped at the Tikri border by the police.
Speaking to ANI, a transporter from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Satish Dull said the drivers are returning home fearing the lockdown.
"Traffic police banned our entry till Nov 21. Our drivers are returning home in fear of lockdown. We only have CNG (compressed natural gas) vehicles... drivers are carrying Pollution Under Control Certificate.. why to ban us?" he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot urged people to use public transport to help control the deteriorating air pollution level in the national capital and the surrounding regions and said that the government is hiring 1,000 private buses for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme.
"Delhi government is always ready for odd-even. We started it here under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and now it is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap); we are ready to follow it at any notice," he added.
