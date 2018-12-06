Air pollution reduces life expectancy by 1.7 years in India, says study

The life expectancy has gone down by 1.7 years, in India, due to air pollution, says a new study. The India state-level air pollution paper published in the Lancet pointed out that northern states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had the worst levels of air pollution. One in eight deaths in India can be attributed to air pollution than smoking. In fact, northern states use more solid fuel than southern states. ICMR researchers, Lalit Dandona from the Public Health Foundation of India.



The central government is working on an emission inventory system to assess what exactly causes air pollution and the character of emission, said Tushar Joshi, an advisor at the environment ministry. Joshi stated this in the light of the release of the research paper published in The Lancet.





