India is fourth highest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world: Study

A study has said is the fourth highest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, accounting for 7 per cent of global emissions in 2017.



The top four emitters in 2017, which covered 58 per cent of global emissions, were (27 per cent), the US (15 per cent), the (10 per cent) and (7 per cent), according to the projection by the Global Carbon Project. The rest of the world contributed 41 per cent last year, it said.

India's emissions look set to continue their strong growth by an average of 6.3 per cent in 2018, with growth across all fuels — coal (7.1 per cent), oil (2.9 per cent) and gas (6 per cent), the study said Wednesday.

The top 10 emitters were China, the US, the EU, India, Russia, Japan, Germany, Iran, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.