Global carbon dioxide emissions take biggest jump in 7 years, say studies
India is fourth highest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world: Study

The top 10 emitters are China, the US, the EU, India, Russia, Japan, Germany, Iran, Saudi Arabia and South Korea

Press Trust of India 

Paris emission reduction pledges fall short of keeping global warming in check

A study has said India is the fourth highest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, accounting for 7 per cent of global emissions in 2017.

The top four emitters in 2017, which covered 58 per cent of global emissions, were China (27 per cent), the US (15 per cent), the European Union (10 per cent) and India (7 per cent), according to the projection by the Global Carbon Project. The rest of the world contributed 41 per cent last year, it said.

India's emissions look set to continue their strong growth by an average of 6.3 per cent in 2018, with growth across all fuels — coal (7.1 per cent), oil (2.9 per cent) and gas (6 per cent), the study said Wednesday.

The top 10 emitters were China, the US, the EU, India, Russia, Japan, Germany, Iran, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

First Published: Thu, December 06 2018. 23:53 IST

