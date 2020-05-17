Air travel, metro services to remain suspended during lockdown 4.0

The government on Sunday announced the guidelines to be followed under 4.0.

Under the guidelines, all domestic, international air travel of passengers, except domestic air ambulance, remains prohibited till May 31, as also metro services. However, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles, buses is allowed with mutual consent of states involved during 4.0.

The new guidelines give states and UTs the responsibility to ensure strict compliance to central guidelines and impose additional measures where necessary.

While hotels, restaurants, malls, gyms, cinema halls, schools and colleges are to remain shut during 4.0, sports complexes have been allowed to open by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), possibly clearing the path for a resumption of the training of athletes which came to a halt in mid-March. However, no spectators are to be allowed in sports complexes during this period of lockdown.

Under the guidelines, local authorities have been instructed to allow shops and markets, except those in containment zones, to open with staggered timings and after ensuring that people maintain social distancing.

All social, political, religious functions, and places of worship would also remain shut during extended lockdown, said the MHA, adding that no movement would be allowed from 7 pm to 7am.

Under the guidelines, people above the age of 65 and under 10 are not allowed to venture outside. And those with comorbidities, pregnant women and others who are vulnerable have been instructed to stay indoors, unless for essential work or health emergencies.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days with effect from March 25. It was then extended till May 3 and again till May 17.