Airports rearranging departures, arrivals to avoid congestion: Scindia

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday met the operators of major and other stakeholders on passengers facing long queues at terminals in the peak travel season. Later, in an interview with Deepak Patel, he talked about the steps being taken to deal with congestion, no decision about selling the Authority of India’s (AAI’s) stakes in major airports, and the disinvestment plans for Alliance Air and other two units. Edited excerpts: